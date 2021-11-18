Cowen Raises EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $35.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $529.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.18. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 377,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

