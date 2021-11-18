Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the October 14th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Creatd by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTD stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

