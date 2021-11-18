Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

EFV opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

