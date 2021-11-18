Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.