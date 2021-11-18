Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 879 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.48.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.