Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

