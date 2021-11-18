Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,119 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Tennant worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $585,201. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.