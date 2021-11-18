Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,829 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celsius by 43.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Celsius by 25.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celsius by 331.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celsius by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Celsius by 100.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

