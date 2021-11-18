Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PriceSmart by 17.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 665.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PriceSmart by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.88 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.85 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,618.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,184. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.