Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,902 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

