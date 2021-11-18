Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,041 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE SA opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -409.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.