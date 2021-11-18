Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

