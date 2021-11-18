Credit Suisse Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $22.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02. Riskified has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

