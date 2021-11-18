Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $211.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock valued at $108,170,758. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

