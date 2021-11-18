Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.26.

Shares of IMO opened at C$44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$45.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.56. The firm has a market cap of C$30.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

