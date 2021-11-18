Credit Suisse Group Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

MFC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

