Credit Suisse Group Upgrades ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) to “Outperform”

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

