Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2793 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

