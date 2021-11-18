Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

