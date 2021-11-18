Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CCAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 131,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,218. The stock has a market cap of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.