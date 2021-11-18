Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.76. 27,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

