Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,331 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 270,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,206. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.