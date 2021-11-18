Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $1.76 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EEMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.44. 115,540 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39.

