Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 4,992 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

