Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 714.20. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm has a market cap of £882.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

