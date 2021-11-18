Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 62,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,621,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.68.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
