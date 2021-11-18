Crust Shadow Tops One Day Volume of $6,627.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $6,627.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00218308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087934 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

