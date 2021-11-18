CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Down 13.9% This Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $520,171.78 and approximately $42,960.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

