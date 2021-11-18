CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 163.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in CSX by 318.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,982 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 27,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.