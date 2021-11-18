Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 1,400.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

PRAX opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $841.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $432,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 398,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,428 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

