Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $940,000 Investment in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $868.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

