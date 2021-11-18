Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,243 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HESM opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

