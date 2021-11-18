Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,919 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NG opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $273,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.