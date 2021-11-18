Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $83,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.