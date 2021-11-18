Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $258.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.51. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $238.40 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

