Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Schrödinger worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,766 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 449,153 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

