Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Okta by 3,800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $266.42 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

