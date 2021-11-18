Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $673,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.