Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $171.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

