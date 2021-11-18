Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average of $188.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
