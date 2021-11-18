Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average of $188.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.