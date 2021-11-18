Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

