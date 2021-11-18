Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $5,985,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.