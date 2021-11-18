Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 213,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435,990. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

