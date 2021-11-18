Cypress Capital Group Purchases 4,975 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.46. 22,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

