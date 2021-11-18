Cypress Capital Group Purchases 629 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.85. 70,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,003. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

