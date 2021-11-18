Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $664,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $261.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $138.92 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $249.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

