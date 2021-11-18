Cypress Capital Group Sells 347 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

