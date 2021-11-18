Cypress Capital Group Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $51.15. 378,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,957,598. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

