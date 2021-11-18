Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $39.27 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,845 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.