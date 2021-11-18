Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dada Nexus to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
